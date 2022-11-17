News you can trust since 1897
Police increasingly concerned about Kettering man who has been missing for 10 days

Roger has been missing since November 7

By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned about a Kettering man who has been missing since November 7.

Roger Stimson, 80, was last seen in Elton, between Oundle and Peterborough.

Search and rescue teams have been out looking for him but have not been able to locate him.

Roger Stimson

Roger is 5ft 10in tall, has grey hair, is of a slim build and has no facial hair.

Today a Northamptonshire Police spokesman urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 999.

