Police increase patrols in Wellingborough park after attempted rape attack

Detectives investigating an attempted rape in a Wellingborough park are appealing to trace a group of teenage boys who came to the victim’s aid.

The attempted rape took place at around 10.50pm on Monday, August 11, when a woman walking through Croyland Park from Monks Way was approached by an unknown man who went on to sexually assault her.

When a group of teenage boys came to the woman’s aid, the attack was halted – the boys chased the suspect off through the park towards Sheep Street in the town centre, and then made sure the woman reached her home safely.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The suspect is described as a white man aged between his early 30s and late 40s, around 5ft 6-7in, with a grey beard and a tattoo on the right-hand side of his neck.

“He was wearing a black or blue hoodie with the hood up and was also wearing gloves.

“Officers would like to hear from the boys who helped the woman, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.”

Anyone who saw a man matching the suspect’s description in or around Wellingborough town centre on Monday night is also asked to get in touch.

The spokesman for Northants Police added: “Increased police patrols are continuing in the Croyland Park area, and anyone with concerns is invited to speak to officers.

"If you have information about the assault, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/DacEn and https://orlo.uk/YwrcO

“Please quote the reference number 25000474297 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”