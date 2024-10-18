Police in cars and helicopter pursue car stolen in Corby ending in crash and arrests of boys aged 16 and 17
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The pink Honda Jazz CVT car was stolen from Elizabeth Street in Corby sometime between 10am and midday on Wednesday, October 16.
Later that evening officers from Northants Roads Policing Team spotted the car being driven just before 8.40pm in Weldon Road, Corby.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “After the vehicle failed to stop, the officers followed the car, which collided with a street sign near to the Boat House cafe at the boating lake in Cottingham Road, Corby.
“Four people decamped from the car – two ran towards Westcott Way and two ran towards George Street.
"Two Corby boys – aged 17 and 16 - were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail pending their enquiries.”
Northants Roads Policing Team’s X feed said: “This stolen vehicle failed to stop for us in Corby. After a short pursuit, the vehicle hit a bin and well… binned it.”
Officers on the ground were helped by National Police Air Service central region helicopter and police dogs.
The vehicle has been recovered for forensic examination.