Detectives investigating the death of a teenage boy following an incident in Kingsthorpe on Wednesday (March 22) have released his name pending his formal identification.

Affectionately known as Fred by his family, friends and all who knew him – 16-year-old Rohan Shand of Northampton, sadly died following the incident at 3.35pm in Harborough Road, close to the junction with The Cock Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A forensic post-mortem examination carried out by a Home Office pathologist at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Thursday (March 23) has indicated that Fred died from a single stab wound to the chest.

16-year-old Rohan Shand, known as Fred, sadly died following an incident in Harborough Road, close to the junction with The Cock Hotel.

The police said: “Our specially trained officers are supporting Fred’s family, who are naturally devastated about what has happened and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

“We also ask that people refrain from sharing insensitive posts and images on social media which are likely to cause additional distress to the family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four males aged 49, 21, 16 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the boy’s death and remain in police custody at this time.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Fred’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with his death.

“This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident and understandably has had a huge impact on the neighbourhood and wider community and we know people are very shocked and upset by what has happened.

“Our officers remain in the Kingsthorpe area and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to them as they will be happy to help. We would also again appeal to anyone who may have information and who has yet come forward to please do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have private CCTV footage or a dashboard camera, we would like to hear from you. Your footage may provide valuable information which could help us piece together what happened around the time of Fred’s attack.”

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855.