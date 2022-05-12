Police hunting Corby woodland robbers

Robbers who assaulted a woman after she refused to hand over her phone in a street attack are still on the loose in Corby.

The incident took place between 8am and 8.25am on Monday, April 25, when the woman was approached by a man and woman as she walked along a footpath off Clydesdale Road.

After demanding she hand over her mobile they assaulted her when she refused, stole the phone and ran off.

The footpath off Clydesdale Road

A Northants Police spokesman said: “The first offender was a white man in his 30s, about 5ft 7in, of a medium build with messy ginger hair and a patchy, short ginger beard. He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and baggy green jogging bottoms.

“The second offender was a white woman, about 5ft 7in, of a slim build with dark coloured eyes. She was wearing dark blue jeans and a black hooded top.