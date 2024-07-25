Police hunting Corby e-scooter thief believe this man could help with their enquiries
The theft took place outside the Asda store in Phoenix Parkway earlier this year, when a woman left her e-scooter chained up, only to find the chain cut and the e-scooter gone upon her return.
Police believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their investigation and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.
Information can be shared by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111. Online reports can be made at www.northants.police.uk/RO and https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously
Quote incident number 24000129331 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.