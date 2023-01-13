Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Connor Godwin, who is wanted on drug warrant.

The 24-year-old of Corby failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 3 last year, after being charged with the possession of a controlled Class B drug on July 31 2022.

Anyone who has seen Godwin or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.