Police hunt for missing Burton Latimer 16-year-old girl Mari-Luz
Mari-Luz was last seen at 7pm last night (Tuesday, August 19) in Burton Latimer.
When last seen, she was wearing wearing a green puffer jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.
Mari-Luz is 5ft 2in, of very slim build, and has long black hair.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “If you have seen Mari-Luz or have information about where she is, please call us on 999 quoting incident reference 617 of August 19.
“Mari-Luz, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. You're not in trouble, we just need to make sure you are OK.”