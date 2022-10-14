Police hunt for knifeman seen in Wellingborough jewellery shop
The incident took place earlier today
A main road through Wellingborough town centre was cordoned off after a man was seen in a jewellery shop with a knife.
Police filled the area in Market Street at about 10.20am this morning (Friday, October, 14).
A Northants Police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.20am to reports that a man with a knife was inside a jewellery shop in Market Street, Wellingborough.
Most Popular
"No-one was injured and enquiries are progressing to identify the offender and arrest him.
“Anyone with any information should contact us using reference number 22000599540.”