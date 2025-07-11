Police hunt for 'Joker' who burgled Corby chicken shop

Police re appealing for witnesses after a burglary at Pepe’s Chicken in Great Oakley on Tuesday, July 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The door of the shop in the Gateway Retail Park in Great Oakley, Corby was smashed in the early hours of the morning.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened on Tuesday, July 1, between 2.45am and 3.15am, when the unknown offender smashed the front door with large stones and once inside, removed items from the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

The man was wearing a “Joker” style face mask

Police describe the man as a white male with a Scottish accent, and say he was wearing a beige Adidas baseball cap, black and grey tracksuit top, North Face tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers, and dark-coloured gloves.

He was also wearing a face mask with a “Joker” style smile image on the front.

Those who can help with the investigation are asked by police to quote incident number 25000381552 when providing any information.