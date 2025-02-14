Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Barry Alan Smith.

Officers would like to speak to the 46-year-old in connection with an allegation of controlling and coercive behaviour and assault causing actual bodily harm at a residential address in Irthlingborough on December 20 last year.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Barry Alan Smith, who has links to the East Northamptonshire area.

"Anyone who has seen Smith or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Those with information should quote incident number 24000755701 when providing any information.