Police hunt for Irthlingborough man after allegations of 'controlling and coercive behaviour' and ABH

By William Carter
Published 14th Feb 2025, 12:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Barry Alan Smith.

Officers would like to speak to the 46-year-old in connection with an allegation of controlling and coercive behaviour and assault causing actual bodily harm at a residential address in Irthlingborough on December 20 last year.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Barry Alan Smith, who has links to the East Northamptonshire area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Anyone who has seen Smith or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Those with information should quote incident number 24000755701 when providing any information.

Related topics:PoliceNorthamptonshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice