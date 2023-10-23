News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Police hot on trail of fridge-throwing car vandal in Corby town centre

He damaged a blue Audi A3
By Alison Bagley
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
Northamptonshire Police/file pictureNorthamptonshire Police/file picture
Northamptonshire Police/file picture

A beanie hat-wearing man who threw a fridge at a car parked in a Corby town centre street, causing criminal damage, is being sought by police officers.

The man in his 50s damaged the Audi A3 Special Edition after he picked up a ‘small fridge’ and threw it at the car in Everest Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police officers would like to hear from anyone who saw a man wearing a hoodie and a beanie hat in the area, between 5.25pm and 5.35pm on Friday, October 20.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 50s and wearing a dark blue hooded top and black beanie hat picked up a small fridge and threw it at a blue Audi A3 Special Edition, causing damage.

“Witnesses are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”