Police hot on trail of fridge-throwing car vandal in Corby town centre
A beanie hat-wearing man who threw a fridge at a car parked in a Corby town centre street, causing criminal damage, is being sought by police officers.
The man in his 50s damaged the Audi A3 Special Edition after he picked up a ‘small fridge’ and threw it at the car in Everest Lane.
Police officers would like to hear from anyone who saw a man wearing a hoodie and a beanie hat in the area, between 5.25pm and 5.35pm on Friday, October 20.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 50s and wearing a dark blue hooded top and black beanie hat picked up a small fridge and threw it at a blue Audi A3 Special Edition, causing damage.
“Witnesses are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”