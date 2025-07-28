Police searching for possible casualties after a car was discovered abandoned in field between Kettering and Wellingborough called for helicopter back up on Saturday (July 26).

Officers had been alerted to a grey/white BMW car in Hilltop Road, Little Harrowden that had been driven through a hedge and been abandoned in the field.

Due to damage to the windscreen and the deployment of air bags, Northants Police were concerned for the well being of the occupants.

To help in the search, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was scrambled to help those on the ground at 2.36pm.

National Police Air Service helicopter file picture /NPAS

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We received a report shortly before 7.30am on Saturday, July 26, that the car had driven through a hedgerow and been abandoned in the field.

“We were unable to contact the registered owner and other enquiries were unsuccessful. NPAS was deployed to see if they could see anyone injured in the field or surrounding area. This was negative.”

A spokeswoman for NPAS added: “At 2.36pm on Saturday, July 26, 2025, the NPAS Husband Bosworth crew were deployed to the Wellingborough area to assist Northamptonshire Police with locating injured persons following a road traffic collision.”

The registered owner later contacted police to confirm that he was ‘safe and well’ and the incident was closed.