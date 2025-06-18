Police helicopter deployed over Kettering in search for driver after car crash near school

Police helicopter crew members were deployed to help officers on the ground search for a driver after a car crashed near a Kettering school.

Emergency services were called to attend the robbery of an Audi A3 car stolen in Scott Road at 3pm yesterday (June 17).

The car was next spotted in Park Avenue after it crashed into another car close to Kettering Park Infant Academy.

Officers found the car empty in Charles Street just after 4pm.

Park Avenue Kettering (Google), inset: Police helicopter (National World / Charles Street Kettering (Google)

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A report of a robbery was received at 3pm yesterday, in which an Audi A3 car was stolen in Scott Road.

"The vehicle appears to then have been involved in a collision in Park Avenue and was then found empty in Charles Street just after 4pm.

“A 16-year-old Kettering boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and driving offences and remains in custody.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call Northants Police on 101 quoting incident 25000351926.