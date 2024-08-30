Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police plane was seen flying over Rushden and Wymington as police scrambled to help in the search for a missing person.

The police plane, a Vulcanair P.68r Victor was helping assist in the search for a distressed child.

The aircraft was sent out after reports of a distressed child in Wymington Road, Rushden. But no trace of the child was found and nobody has reported a child missing to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A National Police Air Service spokesman said: “At 10.03pm on Wednesday (August 28) an NPAS aeroplane crew was deployed to the Rushden area for a person search.

Police were scrambling to help in the efforts to find a missing person

“Police continuously circled and scanned the area to the south of Rushden for over an hour from a height of 2000ft, before it returned back to East Midlands airport.”

A Northants Police Spokesman added: “Shortly before 9.30pm we received a call from a concerned member of the public who had seen, what he believed to be, a distressed child.

“However, despite an extensive search of the area by both officers on the ground and NPAS in the air, there was no trace of the child, and the search was called off shortly after 11pm.”

Northants Police have not received any other reports in relation to this incident.