Blinco Road, Rushden

Northamptonshire Police has seized 256 cannabis planty at ‘various stages of growth’ from a property in Blinco Road, Rushden.

The East Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a search warrant at a property in Rushden yesterday (October 16), where 256 plants were found spread across five rooms, including inside the loft.

PC Greg Bennett, of the East Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm remains a priority for us and working together with our partners and communities, we will continue to disrupt those who are intent on causing misery to others.

“This case is a great example of how we can work together with our partners and communities to tackle the issues affecting their local area and I would urge other residents and businesses to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”

The plants have been seized and the factory dismantled.

Northamptonshire Police say there have currently been no arrests in connection with the factory, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may be able to identify those responsible for setting up the cannabis factory.

Those who may have information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 and quote incident number 25000607441.