Police credit Rushden town centre 'Operation Renew' as reported crime incidents fall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first six months for Operation Renew, an initiative set up to detect and prevent anti-social behaviour, have been a success, according to police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation Renew, a community policing initiative in Rushden, was set up to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB), criminal damage, shop theft and robbery in the town.

Police say the initiative has been a factor in the number of crimes being reported, most notably in criminal damage (down 79 per cent) and ASB (down 58 per cent) in the six months since the East Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as of August, zero fixed penalty notices had been given in Rushden in the first five months of the PSPO implemented earlier this year.

Operation Renew is focused on the area of Rushden within Rectory Road, Duck Street, Church Street and Skinners Hill

According to the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, the PSPO gives the police and the council wider powers to deal with problems which can ‘harm the local community's quality of life.’

Speaking about Operation Renew, East Northants NPT Sergeant Leigh Françoise Goodwin said: “We know our residents have had specific concerns about issues in Rushden, so we set about creating a tailored policing response to tackle both the causes and those responsible for these problems and crimes.

“Through measures including daily area-specific patrols, education work with local schools, and working with local businesses and partner agencies, we’ve already seen some brilliant results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Issues like these aren’t solved overnight but by empowering our residents to report concerns to us and working closely with our partners, Rushden is already seeing real benefits and I look forward to continuing our successes into 2025.”