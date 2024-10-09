Police cordon in place in Kettering town centre after emergency services called to incident in street
A Kettering town centre street has been cordoned off by police this evening after an incident.
The whole length of School Lane had been closed off from Silver Street to Victoria Street forming an outer cordon.
An inner cordon is in place from Tordoff Place to the School Lane car park.
Witnesses saw an ambulance on the scene some time after 6pm.
A source at the scene said a man had been found in the street.
Parents of pupils at Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery were allowed into the cordon to collect children.
More details to follow.
