Police cordon in place in Kettering town centre after emergency services called to incident in street

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 20:21 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 20:33 BST
A Kettering town centre street has been cordoned off by police this evening after an incident.

The whole length of School Lane had been closed off from Silver Street to Victoria Street forming an outer cordon.

An inner cordon is in place from Tordoff Place to the School Lane car park.

Witnesses saw an ambulance on the scene some time after 6pm.

Police officers on the scene in School Lane/National WorldPolice officers on the scene in School Lane/National World
Police officers on the scene in School Lane/National World

A source at the scene said a man had been found in the street.

Parents of pupils at Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery were allowed into the cordon to collect children.

More details to follow.

