Police cordon in place in Kettering town centre after emergency services called to incident in street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering town centre street has been cordoned off by police this evening after an incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The whole length of School Lane had been closed off from Silver Street to Victoria Street forming an outer cordon.

An inner cordon is in place from Tordoff Place to the School Lane car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses saw an ambulance on the scene some time after 6pm.

Police officers on the scene in School Lane/National World

A source at the scene said a man had been found in the street.

Parents of pupils at Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery were allowed into the cordon to collect children.

More details to follow.