Police continuing 'extensive inquiries' to locate missing 20-year-old Jayran from Towcester

Police say they are continuing “extensive inquiries” to locate a 20-year-old from Towcester.

Jayran was last seen by his family almost four weeks ago at around 6pm on March 21. Inquiries have established that the last known contact made with Jayran was just after 10pm on Wednesday, March 22.

Mounting concerns around his whereabouts led to a three-day underwater search of a section of the River Tove in Towcester over the Easter weekend, and the investigation has continued since then as officers explore different lines of inquiry.

20-year-old Jayran has been missing since March 21. His jacket was found close to a river in Towcester.

Det Chief Insp Johnny Campbell, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive inquiries to locate Jayran.

“The last known contact made with Jayran was just after 10pm on March 22, and we have been working to establish if he has been in further contact with anyone, or carried out any financial transactions, in our efforts to find him.

“We are also very grateful to the public for their continued support and to those who have already contacted us.

“We would still like to hear from anyone who may have information relating to this investigation. Even if it seems trivial, it may provide a vital link. So if there is anything you think might help us in our search for Jayran, please get in touch.”

Jayran’s parents released a statement over the Easter weekend, which said: “Jayran, it’s your Mum and Dad here. Please, please come home or at least let us know you are safe and well. We love you and have been worried sick about you.

“You are not in any trouble. We just want to know that you are safe and well."

Local neighbourhood officers remain out and about in Towcester, speaking with local people and carrying out patrols in the area around the river and the Watermeadows, where Jayran’s black North Face jacket was found on April 1.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the person who placed the jacket on the gate in Northampton Road, next to the Watermeadows.