Police confirm identity of body found in Towcester river as 20-year-old missing man

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed the man found in Silverstone Brook in Towcester on Tuesday (April 18) was missing 20-year-old, Jayran, from Towcester.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: "A missing person investigation began on March 28 and concern grew after Jayran’s jacket was found hanging on a gate on Northampton Road, near the bridge over the River Tove, on April 1.

"This led to a three-day underwater search of a section of the River Tove in the area of the Watermeadows over the Easter weekend. Sadly, Jayran's body was later discovered in a different stretch of water.

The body was sadly identified as missing 20-year-old, Jayran, from Towcester.

"Our thoughts are with Jayran's family at this incredibly difficult time. They are being supported by specialist officers and we ask that their privacy is respected."

Jayran’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for HM Coroner.

Local neighbourhood sergeant, Greg Taylor, added: "Towcester is a close knit community and I know that local people are shocked and saddened by what has happened.

"My officers have spent a lot of time patrolling and conducting inquiries in the town over the past few weeks, and we very much appreciate how the local community has come together to support the investigation.