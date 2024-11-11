Police confirm A14 collision near Kettering was fatal
Officers were called to the scene on the westbound carriageway near to junction 10 after to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a lorry between junctions nine at the Wicksteed Park interchange and 10 at Burton Latimer.
Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The reason for the collision is not yet known by the police.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.”
There was second incident on the A14 last night (Sunday), which also brought the road to a standstill.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
