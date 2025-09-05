Police CCTV appeal for witnesses after heater and copper stolen from home in Burton Latimer

Police are asking for help to locate the whereabouts of two people wanted in connection with a theft from a Burton Latimer home.

At around 4.15pm on Monday, September 1, a water heater and a length of copper were stolen from a house in West Avenue by two people who arrived on the scene, and left in a van.

Police are asking people who may know the people pictured, to come forward with information.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man and woman pictured may have relevant information about the incident and are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

Do you know these people?

“Anyone with information, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Those with information that could help police are asked to quote the reference number 25000515812. Information can also be submitted online here.