Do you know this man?

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak in connection to a theft which happened in Tees Close, Wellingborough on October 20.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened at about 11pm on Sunday, October 20, when bank cards were stolen from a car in the area and then used fraudulently.

Anyone who recognises the suspect should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000629948.