Police CCTV appeal after Wellingborough bank card theft and fraud

By William Carter
Published 1st Nov 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 15:37 BST
Do you know this man?placeholder image
Do you know this man?
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak in connection to a theft which happened in Tees Close, Wellingborough on October 20.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened at about 11pm on Sunday, October 20, when bank cards were stolen from a car in the area and then used fraudulently.

Anyone who recognises the suspect should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000629948.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice