Police CCTV appeal after Rushden house window smashed by person riding electric motorbike
Police say the perpetrator was wearing black clothing, and afterwards rode off along Westfield Avenue, Rushden towards its junction with West Crescent and Coronation Avenue on an electric motorbike.
The incident happened between 5.45am and 6am on Sunday, November 10.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “ Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a window of a residential property was broken by someone wearing black clothing and riding an electric motorbike.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which captured an electric motorbike in vicinity of Westfield Road or surrounding area between the stated times.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”