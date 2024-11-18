Police CCTV appeal after Rushden house window smashed by person riding electric motorbike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after a person smashed the window of a Westfield Avenue house on the morning of November 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the perpetrator was wearing black clothing, and afterwards rode off along Westfield Avenue, Rushden towards its junction with West Crescent and Coronation Avenue on an electric motorbike.

The incident happened between 5.45am and 6am on Sunday, November 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “ Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a window of a residential property was broken by someone wearing black clothing and riding an electric motorbike.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 10

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which captured an electric motorbike in vicinity of Westfield Road or surrounding area between the stated times.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”