Police CCTV appeal after £3,000 worth of criminal damage at Corby site

By William Carter
Published 31st Dec 2024, 10:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men entered a site in Corby and caused around £3,000 worth of damage.

Two men entered a ‘secure site’ in Alexandra Road, Corby on Thursday, December 19, and caused an estimated £3,000 worth of damage to intruder detection towers.

Police believe the man in the CCTV image may have information about the incident that took place at around 8.20pm that day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice