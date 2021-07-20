Police car tips on its side in Kettering after swerving to avoid vehicle

A Northamptonshire Police car ended up on its side on a pavement next to a busy Kettering residential street yesterday afternoon (Monday, July 19).

Deeble Road was closed at its junction with St John's Road after the police car had made an 'avoiding manoeuvre' and flipped onto the passenger side.

In the incident, that took place at 1pm, both front airbags were set off by the impact.

The incident happened in Deeble Road near the junction with St John’s Road Photo - Callum Elmer

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "It looks like another car pulled out in front of it and in the avoiding manoeuvre, the car tipped on its side.

"No one was injured and no other cars vehicles damaged. (There was) minor damage to our car."

One witness who passed the scene said: "I couldn't believe it when I saw it. There were two small paramedic cars there.