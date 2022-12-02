Police called to The Range Corby after reports of an assault
The incident took place last night
Police officers were called out to a Corby homewares shop last night after a woman was reported to be assaulting a man.
The incident took place at The Range in Phoenix Parkway at about 6.50pm.
Northants Police said: “Police officers were called at about 6.50pm last night to reports of an assault on a man at The Range, Corby.
Most Popular
“Enquiries are being progressed on this and anyone with any information should call us on 101 quoting ref number 22000704403.”