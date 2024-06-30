Eastbrook, Corby. File image.

A woman has been tragically found dead in a house in Eastbrook, Corby.

Police were called to the house on the Kingswood Estate at 1.20pm yesterday (Saturday, June 29) after they were contacted there by the East Midlands Ambulance Service who were attending an emergency.

They initially arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the incident, but he has since been released.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A forensic postmortem examination was carried out by a Home Office pathologist at Leicester Royal Infirmary today (Sunday, June 30), and following the results of the preliminary report, this death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report is now being prepared for the coroner and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the woman at this difficult time.

“A man in his 40s arrested in connection with this incident has been released with no further action.”