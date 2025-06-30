Police called to scene as man with knife detained near Sharnbrook
A man has been detained and taken to hospital after an incident in Thurleigh Road this morning.
There have been reports of heavy traffic extending from Bletsoe to Sharnbrook, however police say the man was taken to hospital earlier this morning.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called just before 6.45am today (Monday) to reports of a man with a knife in Thurleigh Road near Bletsoe.
“Officers attended and detained the man, who was then taken to hospital by ambulance due to concerns for his welfare.
“Anyone with information can report to us online quoting reference 52 of 30 June here.
Comment Guidelines
