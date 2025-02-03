Concerned residents raised the alarm after they spotted something amiss at Kettering’s notorious former Gala Bingo Hall.

Police were called to the disused hall at about 4.40pm on Saturday (February 1).

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “On Saturday, the Gala Bingo Hall had been opened. An officer attended to ensure no-one was inside before it was boarded up.”

The former cinema and bingo club in Kettering’s High Street has been left empty since the final ‘eyes down’ in 2018.

Residents have been calling for the complex to be revitalised as a community arts venue but the funding bid has been put on hold.

In June 2019, the sprawling premises was discovered to be the home to a cannabis factory grow of more than 2,000 plants worth £2.8m.