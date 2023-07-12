Police called to ‘disturbance’ after caravan parked outside Kettering council offices

A car and caravan that had been parked in front of Kettering’s North Northamptonshire Council’s offices have been removed following a ‘disturbance’ yesterday (July 12).

Officers from Northants Police had been called to the Bowling Green Road site after a ‘housing issue’ involving the occupants of the caravan – a man, a pregnant woman and two young children.

The caravan had been parked across three disabled bays with a sign on the windscreen saying they had been ‘homeless for three months’.

The car and caravan parked outside North Northamptonshire Council's offices in Bowling Green Road

A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “We can confirm that a caravan was parked near the main entrance to the council offices car park in Bowling Green Road, Kettering.

"The vehicle was on site on Tuesday from about 10am to 7pm.”

A police officer was seen entering the foyer of the offices at 5.50pm on Tuesday. A local man, a friend of the couple, said he had helped move the caravan from Eastbourne to find accommodation firstly in Kettering then in Lincolnshire. The couple had been in contact with social services following the move to Kettering declaring themselves homeless after not being ‘safe’ in their home town.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened at about 5.30pm yesterday in Bowling Green Road when there was a disturbance at the council offices involving a housing issue.

“Officers attended to prevent a breach of the peace. No-one was arrested and this issue is being managed by the council.”