Police called to Burton Latimer polling station after poverty campaigner protests over 'unjust' voter ID rules
Northamptonshire Police removed a campaigner from a polling station in Burton Latimer this evening after he refused to leave following a protest over new voter ID rules.
Gareth McNab turned up at the Harold Mason Centre to vote in today’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner elections at 6pm.
But he did not bring ID with him because he says that voter identification requirements are disproportionately affecting the poor. He refused to leave and was forcibly removed at just after 10pm.
The new rules were adopted in 2022 but this is the first time that many have voted since then.
It comes as Boris Johnson, who was at the helm when the new rules were introduced, was turned away from his polling station for not having the correct documentation.
The rules have been criticised because many people in marginalised groups do not have the required identification. Accepted forms of ID include passports, driving licence and older people’s – but not student – bus passes.
Gareth refused to present ID and refused to leave the polling station for four hours. Beforehand he said he expected to be arrested for breach of the peace but said he would be respectful to polling station staff.
He said: “I will not be making any party political points outside of the fact the impact of this law is disproportionately disenfranchising to people on low incomes, people of colour, people with disabilities, younger people who’ve not voted before - so is demonstrably racist, classist, ageist and ableist.
“I am most committed to the fact that there should be no poverty premium on our democracy.”
Electoral rules state that anyone still in their polling station, even after 10pm, must be allowed to vote.
