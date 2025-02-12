Police called in to help moo-ve herd of cows blocking road near Desborough

Police were called in to help move a herd of escaped cows after they blocked a main road near Desborough.

The cattle got onto the B576 to the surprise of passing motorists including Kishan Raja, who has shared these pictures of the incident.

Police were alerted and officers attended the scene early yesterday morning (Tuesday).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We received a call at about 1.50am yesterday (Tuesday, February 11) from a driver who stated that there were about 10 cows blocking the B576 at Desborough.

“A response officer attended the scene and helped move the cows off the road on to land near to the Eckland Lodge Business Park.”