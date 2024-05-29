Police called after reports of two horses running loose in Rushden
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers received calls about the animals in Newton Road in the town earlier today (Wednesday).
People were also posting about it on social media, with one person sharing a picture of the horses in Avenue Road, heading towards Newton Road.
The post later said the horses had moved on to Newton Road, heading towards the A6.
A Northants Police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “We received reports of two ponies running loose in Newton Road, Rushden, at about 5.15am today (Wednesday, May 29).
"We arrived at the scene swiftly and the ponies were returned to their field.”
The spokesman said the incident was dealt with by 5.50am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.