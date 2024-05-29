Police called after reports of two horses running loose in Rushden

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 29th May 2024, 09:32 BST
Police were called out following reports of two horses running loose in Rushden.

Officers received calls about the animals in Newton Road in the town earlier today (Wednesday).

People were also posting about it on social media, with one person sharing a picture of the horses in Avenue Road, heading towards Newton Road.

The post later said the horses had moved on to Newton Road, heading towards the A6.

Two horses were reported running loose in Newton Road, Rushden today (Wednesday)

A Northants Police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “We received reports of two ponies running loose in Newton Road, Rushden, at about 5.15am today (Wednesday, May 29).

"We arrived at the scene swiftly and the ponies were returned to their field.”

The spokesman said the incident was dealt with by 5.50am.

