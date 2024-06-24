Police call for witnesses after jewellery stolen from home in Chelveston
and live on Freeview channel 276
Between 12.50pm and 1pm on Thursday, June 20, two offenders escaped a residential property in the High Street with items of jewellery.
Northamptonshire Police say both offenders were white men in their 20s, and of a slim build. They note that one of them was wearing a grey baseball cap, a grey long-sleeved top with a button down the front, grey trousers, and boots.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, including a silver Audi TT, in the village, between the stated times, or who may have been offered items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.
“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Please quote incident number 24000363044 to the police when providing any information.