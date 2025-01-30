Police appeal to trace man in high vis jacket as they investigate Wellingborough assault
Officers investigating an assault in Wellingborough are appealing for information to identify a man they wish to speak to.
They are investigating a common assault which took place in Northampton Road between 3.25pm and 3.50pm on Wednesday, January 15.
A force spokesman said: “Police believe the man pictured may have information relevant to the investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 25000031476 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.