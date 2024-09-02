Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Burgess Court, Corby.

The incident happened on Friday (August 30) between 5.30pm and 11.30pm, when the unknown offender/s entered the property and once inside, stole medication, an electronic tablet and a game’s console controller.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Witnesses or anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please quote incident number 24000519156 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”