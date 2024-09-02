Police appeal for witnesses after Corby burglary in Burgess Court
Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Burgess Court, Corby.
The incident happened on Friday (August 30) between 5.30pm and 11.30pm, when the unknown offender/s entered the property and once inside, stole medication, an electronic tablet and a game’s console controller.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Witnesses or anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000519156 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”