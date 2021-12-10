Police appeal for sightings of Corby 17-year-old missing for nearly a week

Police have issued an urgent appeal for help finding a 17-year-old missing from the Corby area for nearly a week.

The teenager, named only as Jimmy-Lad, was last seen on Saturday (December 4).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Jimmy-Lad is 5ft 9in tall, medium build with short dark-brown hair. He was last seen in the Corby area wearing a black hoodie, tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike trainers.

Teenager Jimmy-Lad was last seen in the Corby area last weekend