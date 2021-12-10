Police appeal for sightings of Corby 17-year-old missing for nearly a week
Teenager has not been seen since Saturday
Friday, 10th December 2021, 8:15 am
Updated
Friday, 10th December 2021, 8:16 am
Police have issued an urgent appeal for help finding a 17-year-old missing from the Corby area for nearly a week.
The teenager, named only as Jimmy-Lad, was last seen on Saturday (December 4).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Jimmy-Lad is 5ft 9in tall, medium build with short dark-brown hair. He was last seen in the Corby area wearing a black hoodie, tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike trainers.
"If anyone has seen Jimmy-Lad since Saturday, or has information about where he could be, please call 101 using reference number MPC1/3756/21."