News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Police appeal for help finding jewellery stolen in Corby burglary

Have you been offered or seen this jewellery for sale?
By Callum Faulds
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:38 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed for help to find items of jewellery which were stolen in a Corby burglary.

The items, including watches, rings and earrings, were stolen during a residential burglary in Foxglove Close between 3pm on Sunday, October 15, and 9am on Thursday, October 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have bought or seen such jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.

Have you been offered or seen this jewellery for sale? Police officers investigating a burglary in Foxglove Close, Corby, are appealing for help to find the items picturedHave you been offered or seen this jewellery for sale? Police officers investigating a burglary in Foxglove Close, Corby, are appealing for help to find the items pictured
Have you been offered or seen this jewellery for sale? Police officers investigating a burglary in Foxglove Close, Corby, are appealing for help to find the items pictured
Most Popular

“Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, including strangers hanging around, or unknown vehicles being driven in the area, between the stated times.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Those with information should quote incident number 23000657027 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.