Police appeal for help finding jewellery stolen in Corby burglary
Police have appealed for help to find items of jewellery which were stolen in a Corby burglary.
The items, including watches, rings and earrings, were stolen during a residential burglary in Foxglove Close between 3pm on Sunday, October 15, and 9am on Thursday, October 19.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have bought or seen such jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.
“Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, including strangers hanging around, or unknown vehicles being driven in the area, between the stated times.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Those with information should quote incident number 23000657027 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.