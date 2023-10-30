Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have appealed for help to find items of jewellery which were stolen in a Corby burglary.

The items, including watches, rings and earrings, were stolen during a residential burglary in Foxglove Close between 3pm on Sunday, October 15, and 9am on Thursday, October 19.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have bought or seen such jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.

Have you been offered or seen this jewellery for sale? Police officers investigating a burglary in Foxglove Close, Corby, are appealing for help to find the items pictured

“Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, including strangers hanging around, or unknown vehicles being driven in the area, between the stated times.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.