Police appeal after woman bitten by dog in Finedon park

A woman was bitten by a dog in Finedon’s pocket park, leaving her with a wound to her ankle.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a dog bite incident at the pocket park in Finedon’s Station Road.

The miniature schnauzer bit her ankle on the morning of September 4.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened on Thursday, September 4, between 8.10am and 8.45am, when a woman walking her dog was bitten by a grey Miniature Schnauzer, causing a small puncture wound to her ankle.

The incident happened on Thursday morning Image: Google Maps

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Police describe the owner of the dog as a man in his 50s, of a slim build, about 5ft 10in, with grey fluffy hair, a grey stubbly beard and wearing a bright blue jacket and dark-coloured trousers.

Those who can help police are asked to quote incident number 25000523887 when passing on any information.