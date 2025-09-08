Police appeal after woman bitten by dog in Finedon park
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a dog bite incident at the pocket park in Finedon’s Station Road.
The miniature schnauzer bit her ankle on the morning of September 4.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened on Thursday, September 4, between 8.10am and 8.45am, when a woman walking her dog was bitten by a grey Miniature Schnauzer, causing a small puncture wound to her ankle.
"Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Police describe the owner of the dog as a man in his 50s, of a slim build, about 5ft 10in, with grey fluffy hair, a grey stubbly beard and wearing a bright blue jacket and dark-coloured trousers.
Those who can help police are asked to quote incident number 25000523887 when passing on any information.