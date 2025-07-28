Police appeal after unsuccessful attempted burglary at Raunds home

A man attempted to break into a home in Snowdrop Close, Raunds and smashed a patio door when his effort was unsuccessful.

The incident happened shortly before 4am on Saturday, July 26, and police are now asking people who may have information to come forward.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Witnesses are being sought after the offender attempted to break into a garage, but when this was unsuccessful then smashed a patio door window.

"No entry was gained.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity between the relevant times or who may have relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.”

Police have a ‘very limited description’ of the offender, however believe him to be in his late teens to early 20s with a slim build.

He was riding an electric bike.

Anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who can help should quote incident number 25000437907 when providing any information, which can also be submitted online here.