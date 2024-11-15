Police appeal after two bicycles stolen from a home in Wellingborough burglary
The property in Gannet Lane, Wellingborough was broken into and two bicycles stolen from inside some time between 11pm on Wednesday, November 13, and 8.20am on Thursday, November 14.
The bicycles taken were a light metallic blue Carrera Crossfire electric-assisted bike, which has a missing battery cover, damaged plug and an orange and white seat, and a white and orange framed Whistle Patwin road bike which has 29in wheels and a black seat.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during the relevant timeframe, or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other information which could assist detectives, is asked to get in touch.
“Officers also want to hear from anyone who has seen or been offered a bike fitting either description since the incident.”
Those with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.