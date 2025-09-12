Police appeal after teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Wellingborough by trio

Three people robbed a teenage boy in Western Way, Wellingborough, taking his phone and threatening him with a large knife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 9.45pm and 10.15pm on Thursday, September 11, three people in a black Range Rover approached the boy, who was walking in Lea Way in Wellingborough with a friend.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Fearing for his safety, the boy ran off into Western Way, where two of the occupants then got out of the vehicle and threatened him with a large knife before stealing his property, including a mobile phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have captured a woman driving two men in a black Range Rover around the Lea Road or Western Way area, on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, between the relevant times.”

Western Way, Wellingborough

Police describe the offender with the knife as a white man in his late teens, about 5ft 7in with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. They say he was wearing a grey and black Nike Tech hoodie.

The second offender was both older and taller than the first man and of a larger build, according to police. He was wearing all black, a black balaclava and black gloves.

The driver of the Range Rover was a white woman in her late 30s and of a large build. She had blonde, tied up hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who may know any of the three offenders are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 25000537485 with information.