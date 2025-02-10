Police appeal after man sustains significant eye injury in Earls Barton assault

A man was assaulted in Wellingborough Road, Earls Barton on February 1, and police are asking for the three people who assisted him to help with their investigation.

A man was punched from behind as he walked towards Queen Street.

The man, who is in his 50s, sustained a “significant eye injury” during the incident, which happened between 11.30pm on Saturday, February 1 and 12.45am on Sunday, February 2.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Three members of the public approached the man and offered to assist him. We have a very limited description of them – they were two females, one with dark coloured hair in a ponytail and the other had blonde hair, and a male with short wavy hair.

“If this was you, or you know who these three people were, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”