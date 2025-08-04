Police appeal after man makes ‘inappropriate sexual comments’ to 18-year-old on Corby bus
A man repeatedly told an 18-year-old woman to take her top off on the X4 bus.
Police are keen to hear from witnesses who may have seen the incident take place in Corby on Thursday.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened in Gainsborough Road on the X4 bus between 12.45pm and 12.55pm on Thursday, July 10, when a man told the woman to take her top off multiple times.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Those who can help police with their investigation are asked to quote incident number 25000411235 when passing on any information.
