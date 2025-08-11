Police appeal after group robbery at Tesco Extra in Kettering

Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with an attempted robbery at Tesco Extra in Kettering.

The incident happened at the store in Carina Road, Kettering between 8pm and 10pm on Saturday, March 29. There, an as-yet-unknown number of people entered the shop and split into two groups.

One group distracted security using verbal abuse and throwing water over him, meanwhile the second group tried to steal goods from the shop. Police believe the man in the CCTV image is connected to the incident.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

"Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Those who can help police with their investigation are asked to quote incident number 25000213351 when providing information.