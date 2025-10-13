Police appeal after Corby barber threatened at knifepoint
The man entered Frank’s Barber Shop in Corby, near its junction with Stephenson Way, between 5pm and 6pm on October 4 and pulled a knife from his jacket, threatening one of the barbers.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Rockingham Road is a busy route through Corby, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have captured a male matching the brief description on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.
“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."
The barber later told the man to leave, which he did.
Police say the suspect was black, and wearing a grey hooded top and light blue jeans. Now, officers are asking people who may have seen the incident take place to come forward.
Those who are able to help police are asked to quote incident number 25000583749 when providing any information.