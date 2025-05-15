Police appeal after boy, 14, assaulted at Wicksteed Park in Kettering

Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old boy was attacked at Wicksteed Park.

The incident happened in the playground area of the Kettering park between 4.15pm and 4.45pm on Friday, April 25, where the victim was kicked and punched by an older boy.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Witnesses are being sought after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted at Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

“The suspect is described as aged 15 to 17, about 6ft 1in, and with an Irish or Liverpudlian accent.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Anyone who can help police with their investigation are asked to quote incident number 25000238465 when passing on any information.