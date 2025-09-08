Police appeal after arson in Wellingborough new build estate

A house in Wellingborough’s Glenvale Park housing estate was set on fire last week, with police believing the incident to be arson.

The home in Shale Meadow in Glenvale Park, Wellingborough, was set on fire, and witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious are being sought by police.

Between 10pm on Tuesday September 2, and 2am on Wednesday September 3, A new build home in Glenvale Park was set alight. The house was unoccupied.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000518374 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”