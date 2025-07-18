Police appeal after 16-year-old girl goes missing in Irthlingborough
Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 16-year-old Keeley, who was last seen in Irthlingborough at around 8.10pm on Tuesday, July 15.
Keeley, who is 5ft 5in and of a ‘slim build’ was last seen wearing a grey 'Rolling Stones' shirt, dark blue joggers, and black boots.
She has has purple/dark shoulder length hair.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "If you have seen Keeley or have information about where she is, please call us on 999 quoting missing person reference MPW1/2229/25.
“Keeley, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. You're not in trouble, we just need to make sure you are OK.”
